Gaza Death Toll Rises To 32,552 Wounded 74,980

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Ministry of Health in Gaza revealed on Thursday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,552 martyrs and 74,980 injured.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces committed six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 62 Palestinians and injuring at least 91 others, the ministry said in a statement.

Two men carry an injured man outside the Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City on March 27, 2024. (AFP)

The unprecedented aggression against the Gaza Strip continues for the 174th day, causing destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy as hundreds of thousands of residents of the Strip live in extremely difficult conditions due to lack of water and electricity and prevention of entry of humanitarian aid.

