BJP Will Win All 10 LS Seats In Haryana, Says Satish Poonia

Gurugram, March 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is trying to make the 2024 Lok Sabha elections historic by winning 400-plus setas, continued with its rounds of poll meetings in Gurugram on Thursday.

An important meeting was held at the Gurukamal office under the chairmanship of the Lok Sabha election in-charge for Haryana, Satish Poonia. At the meeting, the dates for the rallies to be held in the run-up to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state were discussed.

After the meeting, Poonia claimed that the BJP will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

"The role of the organisation is important during elections, and the BJP is organisationally strong in Haryana. The people of the state love Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are satisfied with the work of the double-engine government in Haryana," Poonia claimed.

He also said that Haryana is determined to achieve the 'Mission 400' target in the Lok Sabha elections.

"In the last 10 years, people from all sections enjoyed the benefits of the government schemes without any discrimination. Respect for India has increased in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. A transparent system has been created in Haryana to employ the youth without any 'slip' or 'expense', due to which the youth are getting jobs based on merit," he said.