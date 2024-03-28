UAE Hosts Afghanistan's Home Matches For 5 Years Agreement Inked

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The UAE will host Afghanistan's home matches for five years as part of an agreement between the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the Emirates Cricket Board for mutual cooperation.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board, in a tweet on Sunday, November 27, officially announced signing the 5-year mutual cooperation agreement with the UAE Cricket Board.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board will host its home matches and make use of the top-notch venues in the UAE as part of the historic arrangement, according to a statement published on the Afghanistan Cricket Board's website.

According to the statement, a series of three T20I matches will also

be played annually between the UAE National Team and the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

The CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Naseeb Khan, hailed the cooperation between the two countries and stated his belief that this agreement will be successful and substantially aid future goals and aspirations.

“We are happy to support the ACB in ensuring that they have a home for their cricket,” said Mubashir Usmani, the General Secretary of the UAE Cricket Board.“We are also thankful to Afghanistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play T20 internationals against UAE Team each year.”

