Sharjah Sustainable City Launches Community Pre-Iftar Fitness Program In Collaboration With Sharjah Sports Council

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City, the first sustainable master-planned residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, has joined forces with Sharjah Sports Council to introduce a first-of-its-kind pre-Iftar fitness program for community residents dedicated to the holy month of Ramadan.

Designed to enhance spiritual and physical well-being during this holy month, the initiative reflects the city's dedication to promoting health and wellness within the community while encouraging a sense of community and vitality through daily exercises. Held as part of the Council's broader Pre-Iftar Sports Initiative, the program runs until 10th April in the city and offers daily workout sessions from 5 pm to 6 pm for Sharjah Sustainable City residents.

Carl Atallah, Director of Marketing & Communications at Sharjah Sustainable City, said:“As our city grows vibrant and welcomes more families into our sustainable community, we have expanded our range of activities and introduced new programs to enhance the sustainable living experience within our community. Our collaboration with the Sharjah Sports Council is a vital part of these efforts, aligning with our broader goal of promoting health and wellness in the community. I extend my gratitude to the Council for their support, and I am confident that this initiative will provide our residents with additional opportunities to enhance their well-being during this holy month.”

While emphasizing the importance of promoting health and well-being, especially during the holy month, Yasser Omar Al Doukhi, Director of the Sports and Community Events Department at Sharjah Sports Council, said:“Our Pre-Iftar Sports Initiative is designed to maintain physical activity during Ramadan and encourage healthy habits. It aims to highlight the role of sports in maintaining overall health and vitality. By partnering with entities like Sharjah Sustainable City, we aim to make it more accessible for both individuals and families to engage in activities that prioritize their well-being and cultivate a culture of daily sports practice in Sharjah and beyond. The benefits of physical activity are undisputed, and we encourage all residents of Sharjah Sustainable City, whether sports enthusiasts or not, to participate and make the most of these facilities to enhance their fitness levels while experiencing the communal spirit of Ramadan.”

The activities include warm-up routines, brisk walking, Pilates, and aerobics led by certified fitness instructors. Taking place just before fast-breaking time, the program is optimized to maximize fitness gains for participants by ensuring that they get their food and nutrient intake immediately after the workouts. In addition, the program features initial and final wellness evaluations to monitor progress, expert nutrition advice, and a supportive community atmosphere to keep participants motivated.