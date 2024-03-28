Netanyahu clarifies why he rebuked Washington

(MENAFN) Israel rejected the deliberate trip from a high-level delegation to the United States as a hint to Hamas, Premier Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Wednesday.



The rebuke came following Washington`s rejection to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution asking for an instant ceasefire in Gaza on Monday. Gathering in Jerusalem with United States Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, Netanyahu clarified his motives.



“I thought the United States decision in the Security Council was a very, very bad move,” the Israeli premier stated. “The worst part about it… was that it encouraged Hamas to take a hard line and to believe that international pressure will prevent Israel from freeing the hostages and destroying Hamas.”



The choice not to send the delegation to Washington was a hint to the Palestinian army party, he clarified.



“It was a message first and foremost to Hamas: ‘Don’t bet on this pressure, it’s not going to work’. I hope they got the message,” Netanyahu stated. His headquarters also uploaded a footage of his comments on social mediums.



The delegation was assumed to talk about the intended Israeli army mission against Rafah, a town in the south of Gaza. The White House has openly pressured Israel against the assault, pressuring that this would make the situation worse for evacuated Palestinian civilians.



The United States State Department named Netanyahu’s verdict “surprising and unfortunate,” while the White House depicted it as “disappointing.” The United States was “perplexed” by the rebuke due to the Security Council refraining “does not represent a shift in our policy,” National Security Council representative John Kirby informed journalists.

