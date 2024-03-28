Polish premier hosts Ukrainian counterpart amid agricultural import tensions

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Poland's premier welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart for anticipated discussions aimed at alleviating tensions surrounding Ukrainian agricultural imports and border blockades by discontented Polish farmers.



Despite Poland's steadfast support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia, relations have strained recently due to economic disagreements, particularly concerning complaints from farmers about Ukrainian imports lowering prices for domestic produce.



In Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk greeted his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmygal, with both countries' flags displayed outside the government headquarters and their national anthems performed by the military band.



"There will be no safe Europe without a free Ukraine," Tusk stated on social media platform X (previously Twitter) as the discussions started.



Kyiv has consistently urged its European Union neighbor to alleviate the traffic congestion at border crossings, cautioning that the delays caused by the blockades could hinder the delivery of weapons to the country.



"We count on a pragmatic and constructive dialogue and the development of effective solutions," Shmygal noted on social media.



To date, only preliminary discussions between the nations have occurred, with minimal indications of advancement. The Polish delegation has endeavored to temper expectations ahead of the latest round of talks.



"It is hard to expect any breakthrough after these talks, any particular agreement... on agricultural issues," Tusk's head of staff Jan Grabiec informed the Polish state media outlet.

