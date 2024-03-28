Kerala CPI-M Legends' Tombs Vandalised In Kannur, Probe Launched

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 28 (IANS) The final resting places of four top CPI-M leaders at the Payamabalam Smrithi Mandiram in Kerala's Kannur were found vandalised early on Thursday, party leaders said.

This Mandiram is a revered place of the Left as it is where their legends interned.

Local leaders said that the tombs of three-time Chief Minister K, Politburo members Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Chadayan Govindan, and veteran O. Bharatan were found sprayed with some acid.

Top leader and CPI-M candidate from the Kannur Lok Sabha seat M.V. Jayarajan said that this cannot be seen lightly.

"Those who did these heinous acts are bound to create trouble as the elections are around the corner. This clearly shows that while all these leaders were hounded while they were alive, and after death also, they are not left alone," he said.

Meanwhile, the local police have begun a probe and are examining CCTV visuals of the locality.