(MENAFN) Stella Assange, the wife and attorney of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, has raised concerns over the perceived politicization of her husband's extradition case, asserting that the British legal system has been "hijacked" by the United States. Despite recent developments, including the High Court's decision to delay Assange's extradition hearing pending assurances from the United States government, Stella Assange remains hopeful that British courts will uphold justice.



In a statement addressing the unfolding legal proceedings, Stella Assange underscored the political nature of her husband's case, highlighting what she perceives as "bizarre turns" indicative of external influence. She expressed disappointment that the case has not been dismissed outright, reiterating her belief in the need for the United Kingdom courts to intervene and halt what she characterizes as an "abusive persecution" of Julian Assange.



Amidst ongoing legal battles, Stella Assange emphasized the importance of fair treatment and due process, asserting that there is still an opportunity for the United Kingdom courts to rectify perceived injustices. While acknowledging the complexities of the case, she expressed surprise at the court's refusal to consider evidence pertaining to alleged murder plots against Julian Assange, purportedly orchestrated by the CIA during his residence at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.



Furthermore, Stella Assange highlighted key concerns raised by the court regarding Julian's exposure to the death penalty and the implications for freedom of the press. She emphasized the significance of these issues in shaping the trajectory of the case and reiterated the court's acknowledgment of potential discrimination based on Julian's nationality.



As the legal battle continues to unfold, Stella Assange remains steadfast in her advocacy for fairness and transparency within the United Kingdom judicial system. Her comments reflect a broader narrative surrounding the Assange extradition case, which has garnered international attention and sparked debates over press freedom, human rights, and the role of state power in the pursuit of justice.

