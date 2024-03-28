Jordan, Australia Discuss Forging Stronger Water Cooperation Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 28 (Petra) - Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Saud, engaged in discussions with Australian Ambassador Bernard Lynch to explore avenues for enhanced collaboration in water projects within Jordan.In their meeting, Abu Saud provided an overview of Jordan's current water landscape. Despite efforts by the nation to bolster its water resources, challenges persist. Factors such as climate change, population growth, and the influx of refugees have contributed to an increasing gap between water demand and availability, said the minister.Abu Saud emphasized the proactive measures undertaken by Jordan's water sector to address these challenges. These include the integration of alternative energy sources for water facilities and the implementation of comprehensive programs to mitigate losses, improve supply efficiency, and maximize the utilization of treated water. Additionally, he highlighted significant long-term initiatives like the national carrier project aimed at providing sustainable solutions to Jordan's water woes.Acknowledging the Australian government's ongoing interest in fostering robust cooperation with Jordan in water and sanitation domains, Abu Saud expressed optimism about bolstering Australian support. Specifically, he looked forward to Australian assistance in implementing renewable energy initiatives within the water sector, alongside strategic water projects vital for Jordan's water security.Lynch commended the proactive measures taken by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation. He reiterated Australia's commitment to collaborating closely with Jordan to ensure the success of the nation's pioneering water projects.