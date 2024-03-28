Sales At Currency Auction Double For 1St Q In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
In January-March of this year, 1 billion 835.8 million USdollars were sold at currency auctions held by the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan (CBA) jointly with the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan(SOFAZ), Azernews reports.
This is 97.6% (nearly twice) more than the same period lastyear.
Only this month, the volume of currency sales amounted to 498.3million U.S. dollars. This is 29.8% more than a year ago.
