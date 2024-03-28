Why Boman Irani's Mum Inspired Him To Watch Movies Several Times Over

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) Boman Irani, who's now becoming a director, took a stroll down memory lane and narrated an incident when his mother understood his love for stage and cinema, and encouraged him to watch movies again and again.

In a conversation with Vaibhav Munjal, CEO and Co-founder of 'Chalchitra Talks' during the Cinevesture International Film Festival 2024 (CIFF), Irani recalled his first movie-going experience.

The actor, who is best known for his work in 'Munna Bhai MBBS', said:“I was not a talkative child. I used to lisp, stammer, I used to struggle to speak, so I never spoke too much. In fact I didn't speak at all. And I needed some kind of outlet. One day as a kid I was on stage and my mom was sitting in the audience, and she was smiling at me from somewhere in the corner.”

Continuing to talk about his childhood, Irani said:“I was a very unhappy and nervous child. I was born posthumously after the death of my father, so I was surrounded by women, and was extremely shy. I still am. I only make these big noises to cover up for my nervousness. That's why I take it to the cinema and stage."

The actor added:“My mother understood that I loved the stage and cinema. She encouraged me to watch movies again and again, even though I had seen those before. I asked 'why mom', she said, 'because you will understand the lighting, the lyrics, drama and acting'. So this is what I remember from my childhood movie going experience.”

Irani went on to say it is important to watch all kinds of movies.

“I got my first passport at the age of 35. I have never travelled before. Movies made me travel the world, seeing different cities, cultures, and food. I love storytelling. My mother would come home and make me repeat the entire story for the family,” Irani added.