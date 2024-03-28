(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Aleksandr Bortnikov, has suggested that the United States, United Kingdom, and Ukraine could have been behind the devastating terrorist attack that occurred at a concert venue in a Moscow suburb. The attack, which took place last Friday and resulted in the loss of 139 lives and injuries to around 200 individuals, has raised serious questions about its origins and motives.



Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bortnikov disclosed that authorities are actively investigating the incident, seeking to identify all individuals involved, both within and outside of Russia. When pressed about the potential involvement of the United States, United Kingdom, and Ukraine, Bortnikov indicated that such suspicions are being considered, citing both general information and specific investigative findings.



The FSB director's remarks come in the wake of an expanded board meeting of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia, where he reiterated the intelligence service's commitment to uncovering the true orchestrators and sponsors of the terrorist attack. The gravity of the situation underscores the urgency with which Russian authorities are approaching the investigation, emphasizing the need to bring those responsible to justice.



The attack itself, which targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk, unfolded with shocking brutality. Armed assailants stormed the venue, opening fire on concert-goers and igniting a fire that swiftly engulfed the building. The sheer scale of the tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout Russia and the international community, prompting heightened scrutiny and calls for swift action to address the underlying causes of such violence.



As investigations into the Moscow terror attack continue, the allegations of potential involvement by foreign entities add a complex dimension to an already fraught situation. With tensions escalating and suspicions running high, the quest for answers remains paramount, as authorities strive to ensure accountability and prevent future atrocities.

