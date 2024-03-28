New Zealand accuses China of cyber violation of its parliament

(MENAFN) New Zealand's intelligence agency has accused a hacking group allegedly sponsored by the Chinese government of orchestrating a cyberattack on the country's parliament, sparking a diplomatic dispute between Wellington and Beijing. The incident, which occurred in 2021, targeted key governmental entities, including the Parliamentary Counsel Office and the Parliamentary Service, according to Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) Minister Judith Collins.



In a statement released on Monday, Collins disclosed that the cyberattack, classified as "malicious cyber activity," was promptly detected by New Zealand authorities, preventing unauthorized access to data deemed "strategic or sensitive." The GCSB identified the responsible party as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT 40), which it alleges is linked to China's Ministry of State Security.



Expressing condemnation of cyber-enabled espionage targeting democratic institutions, Collins emphasized that such actions are unacceptable. Despite confronting Beijing about the alleged cyberattack, New Zealand clarified that it does not intend to impose sanctions on China in response to the incident.



The accusation from New Zealand coincided with the release of photos by the United States Department of Justice, implicating seven Chinese nationals wanted on charges of infiltrating the communications of British and American targets over a 14-year period through malicious emails. These individuals were purportedly members of a state-sponsored hacking group known as APT 31 or 'Violet Typhoon.'



The allegations and revelations have intensified diplomatic tensions between New Zealand and China, highlighting the complexities of cybersecurity threats and state-sponsored cyber activities in the modern era. As the global community grapples with the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, the incident underscores the imperative for robust cybersecurity measures and international cooperation to address cyber vulnerabilities and safeguard democratic institutions.

