Media reports terrorism suspects enter EU through Ukraine

(MENAFN) Austria's Heute news outlet has raised concerns about Ukraine potentially serving as a gateway for violent extremists seeking entry into the European Union without detection, citing information from security officials. According to the report published on Sunday, a significant number of suspected terrorists have allegedly entered the European Union through Ukrainian territory.



The media outlet highlighted a specific case involving two Tajik nationals and a Chechen who were arrested in Austria and Germany in December of the previous year. These individuals were apprehended on suspicion of planning an attack on Vienna's iconic St. Stephen's Cathedral, reportedly intending to carry out the assault on New Year's Eve using Kalashnikov assault rifles and explosives.



It was suggested in the report that these suspects could be associated with a broader terrorist network linked to an offshoot of the Islamic State known as IS Khorasan Province (ISIS-K or ISPK), citing information from law enforcement officials.



Recent Western media reports have also tied the same terrorist group to the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow. The attack, which occurred last Friday, resulted in the loss of more than 130 lives and left over 180 people injured.



Austrian prosecutors previously described the Vienna plot suspects as "highly radicalized" individuals who shared jihadist beliefs and were allegedly part of a network planning attacks in Cologne and Madrid towards the end of 2023.



Heute emphasized that while there is no official confirmation of suspected terrorists entering Europe through Ukraine, there are "indications" suggesting such infiltration. The outlet speculated that individuals involved in the Moscow attack may have connections to like-minded individuals who had been present on Ukrainian territory.



The report underscores growing concerns about potential security vulnerabilities within the European Union's borders and highlights the need for enhanced vigilance and cooperation among European nations to address the threat of terrorism effectively.

MENAFN28032024000045015687ID1108031826