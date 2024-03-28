Turkish BIST opens Thursday’s session with 0.65 percent increase

(MENAFN) During the opening session on Thursday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index experienced a 0.65 percent increase, climbing by 56.94 points to reach 8,863.66 points. This uptick followed Wednesday's midweek close, where the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index registered a marginal decline of 0.01 percent, settling at 8,806.72 points. The daily transaction volume on Wednesday amounted to 85 billion Turkish liras (USD2.63 billion), reflecting ongoing market activity amidst fluctuating economic conditions.



As of 10:00 am (0700GMT) on Thursday, the exchange rates against the Turkish lira remained relatively stable. The USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 32.3125, while the EUR/TRY rate was at 35.1450, and the GBP/TRY traded at 40.8010. These exchange rates indicate the ongoing dynamics in foreign currency markets and their impact on Turkey’s economy.



Furthermore, the prices of key commodities also drew attention in Thursday's market session. The price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,198.41, reflecting investor sentiment towards safe-haven assets amidst economic uncertainty. Additionally, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD86.50, highlighting ongoing fluctuations in global oil markets and their implications for energy-dependent economies like Turkey. These developments underscore the interconnectedness of global markets and their influence on Turkey’s financial landscape.

