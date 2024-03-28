Russian ambassador refuses to attend meeting summoned by Poland

(MENAFN) In a recent diplomatic standoff, Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev refused to attend a meeting summoned by the Polish Foreign Ministry over alleged airspace violations by Russian military assets. The incident in question, purportedly involving a Russian air-launched cruise missile, was reported by the Polish military to have occurred near the southeastern village of Oserdow. However, Ambassador Andreev deemed the meeting futile, citing Warsaw's failure to substantiate its repeated accusations with concrete evidence.



Speaking to Sputnik on Monday, Andreev highlighted that Poland had previously leveled similar allegations against Russia without providing conclusive proof. He emphasized Moscow's stance of awaiting evidence to support these claims before engaging in discussions. The decision to decline the invitation to the meeting was motivated by the expectation that, once again, Warsaw would not present any substantiating evidence for its accusations.



The current diplomatic tension between Russia and Poland echoes a previous incident on December 29, when Poland asserted that a Russian missile had briefly entered its airspace before returning to Ukrainian territory. On that occasion, the Russian charge d’affaires dismissed the allegation as baseless, reiterating Moscow's position that explanations would only be provided upon receipt of credible evidence from Poland.



While the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure during a recent briefing, it has remained silent on the allegations raised by Poland. The refusal of Ambassador Andreev to attend the summoned meeting underscores the importance of evidence-based diplomacy in resolving disputes between nations.



This latest development further complicates the already strained relations between Russia and Poland, highlighting the need for transparent communication and evidence-based dialogue to address security concerns in the region. As both countries navigate this diplomatic impasse, the lack of evidence presented by Poland raises questions about the credibility of its claims and the potential implications for future bilateral relations.

MENAFN28032024000045015687ID1108031757