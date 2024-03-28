WHO launches CoViNet network to enhance detection, monitoring of Coronaviruses

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced a new network called CoViNet, aimed at advancing the early and accurate detection, monitoring, and assessment of SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV, and other novel coronaviruses of public health significance.



CoViNet builds upon the foundation of the WHO's existing COVID-19 reference laboratory network, which was established in the initial stages of the pandemic. Initially focused on SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, CoViNet will now broaden its scope to encompass a wider range of coronaviruses, including MERS-CoV and potential future coronaviruses of concern.



The network comprises 36 laboratories from 21 countries across all six WHO regions, with expertise in human, animal, and environmental coronavirus surveillance. These laboratories will collaborate closely to enhance global capabilities in detecting, assessing, and responding to emerging health threats associated with coronaviruses.



In a statement, the WHO highlighted that representatives from these laboratories convened in Geneva over Tuesday and Wednesday to finalize an action plan for 2024-2025. The plan aims to strengthen the preparedness of WHO member states by improving early detection, risk assessment, and response strategies to address the challenges posed by coronaviruses.



"This new global network for coronaviruses will ensure timely detection, monitoring and assessment of coronaviruses of public health importance," Maria Van Kerkhove, acting director of WHO's Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention, stated.

