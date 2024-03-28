Brazil launches 3rd submarine in collaboration with France

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Brazil celebrated the launch of the "Tonelero" submarine, marking the third vessel constructed under the Submarine Development Program (ProSub) in partnership with France. The launching ceremony, held at the Itaguai port on the coast of Rio de Janeiro, was attended by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and French Leader Emmanuel Macron.



Leader Lula da Silva emphasized the significance of Brazil's achievement, stating, "Today Brazil is part of a small group of countries that master submarine construction. ProSub is Brazil's largest and most important international defense cooperation project." The successful launch underscores Brazil's growing capabilities in submarine manufacturing and its commitment to enhancing its defense infrastructure.



President Macron praised the state-of-the-art shipyard established for submarine construction, highlighting it as one of the most advanced facilities globally and the only one of its kind in South America. The partnership between Brazil and France encompasses the development of a comprehensive industrial infrastructure complex to support submarine operations. This includes shipyards, a naval base, along with a metal structure manufacturing unit, all situated in Itaguai.



The ProSub initiative represents a significant milestone in Brazil's defense capabilities and underscores the importance of international collaboration in advancing maritime security and technological prowess.

