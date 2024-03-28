Jordan, UK Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, held a telephone discussion Thursday with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron, focusing on efforts to secure an urgent ceasefire and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.The conversation also touched upon strengthening bilateral ties and nurturing the longstanding friendship between both nations.Safadi and Cameron underscored the significance of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2728, which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan. They emphasized the imperative of its implementation and pledged to sustain cooperation and coordination to ensure prompt and sustainable humanitarian assistance reaches all areas of the Gaza Strip.Safadi commended Britain's support for the Security Council resolution, highlighting the urgency of implementing it and halting the aggression as a paramount goal requiring unified efforts from the international community.