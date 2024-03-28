               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar Latest EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead Of US Data


3/28/2024 5:22:50 AM

GBP/USD is just above1.2600 and is set to test the recently supportive 200-day simple moving average, currently at 1.2588. A break below would turn the chart further negative, with the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2471 as the first line of support.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

USD/JPY remains at levels that may provoke official intervention by the Japanese authorities. The BoJ recently moved interest rates out of negative territory as it began to unwind decades of ultra-loose monetary policy , but the Yen remains weak. Official talk yesterday produced a small sell-off in USD/JPY back to 151 but this is now being reversed. If Japanese officials ramp up the rhetoric, a long weekend with low liquidity could see USD/JPY move sharply.

FX Intervention Threat Steps up a Notch after USD/JPY Hits a Crucial Level

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

