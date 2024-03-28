State Minister: Kuwait Amir's Visits To Deaf, Disabilities Clubs Supportive Gesture

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 28 (KUNA) -- State Minister for Youth Affairs Dawood Maarafi said that the two visits of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Disabled Sport Club and the sport club for the Deaf embodied His Highness's interest in supporting athletes with disabilities.

Minister Maarafi, also State Minister for National Assembly Affairs and State Minister for Communication Affairs, told KUNA on Thursday that these two visits, on the occasion of Ramadan, had a positive impact on all members of the two clubs.

He praised His Highness's initiative in taking these visits, adding that the Public Authority for Sport will continue supporting athletes with disabilities and motivate them for greater achievements.

He added that the Kuwaiti champions with disabilities of all kinds achieved great victories and medals in various Paralympic games and in international and continental championships, praising their determination and keenness to raise the name of their country high in major sporting forums. (end)

