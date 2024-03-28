Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.04 To USD 85.40 Pb - KPC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down USD 1.04 to USD 85.40 per barrel on Thursday compared to USD 86.44 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Thursday.

The price of the Brent crude went down by 16 cents to USD 86.09 per barrel, the same with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by 28 cents to USD 81.35 per barrel. (end)

