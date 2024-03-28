Qatar Prioritises Digital Innovation To Foster Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is prioritising digital innovation and transformation to modernise its economy, foster sustainable development and harness technology for long term growth and competitiveness.

The country is rapidly adopting digital transformation trends to modernise various sectors and drive efficiency, innovation and economic growth, Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) noted in its latest report. Qatar is decisively driving its digital transformation by investing in critical areas such as cloud infrastructure, data centres, cybersecurity and the use of emerging technologies. This strategic focus positions the country as a regional digital and innovation leader.

The demand for digital skills is expected to increase, particularly in cybersecurity, cloud computing and software development. This surge is driven by improved productivity and efficiency as a result of the widespread adoption of emerging technologies and automation.

The ICT spending in Qatar from 2020-2024 is projected at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 percent. While ICT spending in the country is expected to reach $6.3bn by 2027 with the growth of cloud computing market size to reach $303m by 2026 showing a growth of 26.3 percent.

The e-government portal Hukoomi offers more than 1500 online services to make information and services more accessible. The total government investment in the Tasmu Smart Qatar which consists of 40 percent IoT use case totals $1.7bn, the report noted.

The region is actively adopting digital transformation with high internet penetration, improved e-government services, growing public cloud spending and robust growth in ICT spending. The IT spending in the Mena region is expected to reach $184bn in this year.

The cybersecurity market is to reach $28.7bn by 2025, and public cloud market in GCC is projected to total $2.5bn in 2024. While expansion of emerging tech in the region – absolute contribution of AI to Mena's GDP by 2030 will reach $320bn.

The Middle East region is witnessing a proactive drive towards adopting emerging technologies encompassing digital transformation efforts aimed at economic diversification and sustainable development.

The report further stated that Qatar's digital skills development ecosystem encompasses substantial government investments targeting various sectors, particularly in upskilling public workers, the youth population and segments at risk of digital exclusion.

The nation also hosts esteemed local and international schools and universities, fostering the development of the future digital workforce, with over 2,000 STEM graduates annually.

Additionally, it has prioritised bolstering its research and innovation capabilities by embracing cutting-edge technologies and enabling institutions, such as the TASMU Accelerator, Digital Incubation Centre (DIC) and Smart Factory. The country is home to international technology players, which offer specialised programmes aimed at significantly enhancing digital skills and propelling the nation's technological advancement forward.