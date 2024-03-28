Silver Lake Motors Invites Customers To Experience Ramadan Journey

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the spirit of the Holy month of Ramadan, Silver Lake Motors - a subsidiary of Al Mana Holding - is proud to unveil an extraordinary offer, extending an invitation to savor the essence of this sacred month with unparalleled luxury and savings.

Embarking on a journey of generosity, Silver Lake Motors announces exclusive discounts on their prestigious line-up of EXEED models, promising an unforgettable Ramadan experience for their cherished patrons.

In the opulence of EXEED with enticing Ramadan offers, revel in the allure of luxury for less, with attractive monthly installments starting from just QAR 1,299 for the EXEED LX, QAR 1,899 for the VX, and QAR 2,299 for the RX. This remarkable package promises not only exceptional value but also unforgettable moments behind the wheel throughout the holy month and beyond.

As a testament to Silver Lake Motors' unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, the Ramadan package comes replete with a myriad of practical benefits designed to elevate the ownership experience.

Enjoy peace of mind with a seven-year/200,000 kilometers warranty, along with two years/40,000 kilometers of comprehensive service. Additionally, revel in the security of up to four years of comprehensive insurance, while luxuriating in the convenience of complimentary tinting from Huper Optik and free registration.

These exclusive perks culminate in substantial savings, with customers poised to pocket 3,000 QAR on the RX, 5,000 QAR on the VX, and 2,000 QAR on the LX.

Ping Ding, EXEED Brand Manager at Silver Lake Motors, stated:“The Holy month of Ramadan holds a special place in the hearts of our cherished patrons. We are thrilled to enhance their Ramadan experience and family moments with these extraordinary packages. These offerings epitomize our steadfast commitment to enriching the ownership journey, underscored by practical service packages and warranties that empower our patrons to relish every moment with their new EXEED. As we honor this sacred occasion, Silver Lake Motors extends warm greetings to all, extending a heartfelt invitation to embrace the blessings of this auspicious time.”

Renowned for its peerless performance, advanced safety features, and captivating design, the EXEED SUV lineup has swiftly ascended to acclaim, solidifying its status as one of Qatar's most coveted automotive brands. Nestled within the expansive EXEED showroom in West Walk Doha, a beacon of elegance and sophistication, patrons are invited to embark on an extraordinary journey, where luxury meets legacy. For more information or to book your test drive, visit EXEED showroom or call 800 1115.