Two Persons Injured In Scuffle In Srinagar's Bemina

Quoting a police officer, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a scuffle took place between two youth groups at Hamza Colony resulting in injury of

two persons.

They have been identified as Faizaan Rasheed Bhat son of Ab Rasheed Bhat resident of usmania colony Bemina and Riyaan Ameen Lone son of Mohd Amin Lone resident of usmania colony.

He said that both have been

shifted to JVC

Hospital for

treatment where there condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation has been taken up.

