Two Persons Injured In Scuffle In Srinagar's Bemina

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two persons were injured in a scuffle between two youth groups in the Bemina area of Srinagar district on Wednesday late night.
Quoting a police officer, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a scuffle took place between two youth groups at Hamza Colony resulting in injury ofADVERTISEMENT
two persons.
They have been identified as Faizaan Rasheed Bhat son of Ab Rasheed Bhat resident of usmania colony Bemina and Riyaan Ameen Lone son of Mohd Amin Lone resident of usmania colony.
He said that both have been
shifted to JVC
Hospital for
treatment where there condition is said to be stable.
Meanwhile police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation has been taken up. Read Also Man Allegedly Kills Wife In North Kashmir's Handwara Man Dies After Being Attacked By Cousin In North Kashmir's Hajin, Accused Arrested
