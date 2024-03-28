Speakers For Innovation By Design Summit To Be Held In Doha On April 24 Announced

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fast Company Middle East and Msheireb Properties have announced the world-class lineup of speakers set to wow attendees at the first-ever regional Innovation by Design Summit on April 24 at Doha Design District.

The summit, which is set to bring together leaders in the dynamic design and creative innovation space, will welcome over 400 artists, creators, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and many others.

Engr Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said:“We are thrilled that the first-ever summit of its kind in the Middle East has attracted such a high calibre of speakers as part of the day-long programme. From NFT and web3 pioneer, Amrita Sethi, to world-renowned architect, Annabel Karim Kassar, and our very own local designer Abdulrahman Al Muftah, the mix of speakers is as diverse as it is exciting. We can't wait to bring the vision of this event to life.”

Ravi Raman, the publisher of Fast Company Middle East, added:“As I said when we announced our partnership to bring this event together, in a complex and fast-paced world, design thinking and a problem-solving mindset is essential. It is fantastic to see so much talent, both emerging and established, on board with our vision for an event to celebrate and seek insights into how design can lead the way to sustainability.”

The event will address some of the biggest questions facing the design and creative industry, with debates on whether design can save the world, and panel discussions on how we can adopt sustainable new-age materials.

Some of the many speakers include Qatari inventor and entrepreneur Mohammed Al Qassabi, Ibtechar Digital Solutions Founding Partner and CEO Nayef Al Ibrahim, Msheireb Museums Exhibitions and Programmes Manager Fahad Al Turky, MAD Architects Associate Partner Andrea D'Antrassi, Interdisciplinary Artist and Architect Abeer Seikaly, Concept Designer and Architect Ahmad Kattan, UNStudio's Managing Director for MEA Arjan Pit, Founder of Miniwiz Arthur Huang, Entrepreneurs and Creators Aya Ibrahim and Yasser Ibrahim, Senior Partner at Safdie Architects Charu Kokate.