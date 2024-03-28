Over 37 Artworks On Display As Elite Exhibition Opens In Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti on Tuesday inaugurated the Elite Exhibition at Katara premises, building 13, in the presence of a host of fine artists and those interested in visual arts.

Organized by Qatar Fine Arts Association, the event will run until April 16 and showcases over 37 art works of Qatari and residents hailing from the pioneer, middle and the young generations who employ a variety of art schools in their masterpieces.

The event was attended by President of the Qatar Fine Arts Society and President of the Union of Gulf Societies, Yousef Khalifa Al Sada, along with a number of fine artists and an audience of visual arts lovers.

Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti expressed his happiness with the distinguished artistic experiences embodied by the fine works of the artists participating in the exhibition, which testify to the extent of development and richness that characterises the fine arts scene in Qatar, stressing that the exhibition has become one of the distinctive and important artistic events that contribute to enriching the fine artistic movement and activity in the country.

For his part, Al Sada, said:“The Elite Exhibition constitutes a platform for exchanging experiences and expertise, enhances communication between participating artists, and also aims to highlight the positive and bright image of the Qatari artistic movement, pointing out that the exhibition includes an elite group of artists.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti also witnessed the launch of the Katara Ramadan Damma and Carrom Championship, which is organised by Katara in Building 18 in Katara, in cooperation with the Damma Council, taking place from March 26 to 28.

For his part, Mohammed Saad Al Sulaiti, Director of the Al Damma Council, expressed his happiness at Katara hosting the Al Damma and Carrom Championships as part of the activities of the holy month of Ramadan, noting that the Al Damma Championship is considered the main event of the Al Damma Council, in addition to the Carrom Championship, which is held within Katara's Ramadan activities.

He explained that the Al Damma Championship is held in two categories: the first is for professionals and includes four players, and the second is for amateurs and includes six players, where the qualifiers take place according to the points system, as the winning player gets three points, and one point for each player in the event of a tie, and in the finals of the competition the points are calculated and in In the event of a tie, a playoff match will be held between them, and the winner will get first place.

He said that the game of damma was famous in the past in Qatar and the Arab Gulf region during the period of fishing and pearl diving, and it spread in the Levant, North Africa and Turkiye.

It has several names and is one of the competitive games played by two people who meet at the playing table, pointing out that the game depends on intelligence and stimulates the mind. It requires concentration to win, and it was played by parents and grandparents after returning from diving trips.