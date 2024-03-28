Preschool Registration Assessment Begins On April 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced that preschool registration assessment for the 2024 - 2005 academic year will begin on April 1.

The screening is compulsory for students applying to join preschools for the new academic year.“This year the PHCC will follow screening procedures from 1.4.2004 in one visit,” PHCC said in social media platforms.

Parents are required to call 107 and book an appointment for preschool registration assessment. The PHCC has said that the parent has to be present with the child at their registered Health Centre or at an alternative one as per the appointment.

They should bring am ID card, valid health card, vaccination card, and birth certificate during the appointment for preschool screening. The screening will include nursing and social worker assessments, laboratory examinations and dental screening.

The students clinical and laboratory test results will be assessed by a family physician, after which, an electric health certificate will be issued to the student, said PHCC.

The results of the medical examination of students can be viewed electronically by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.