Qatar Museums Pays Tribute To Artist Richard Serra

Doha, Qatar: Richard Serra, the acclaimed American artist renowned for his bold steel sculptures, passed away at the age of 85 due to pneumonia at his residence in New York on Tuesday.

Serra's influence extended to Qatar, where his public installations have become iconic landmarks within the country's cultural landscape, including“7” located at the Museum of Islamic Art Park and“East-West/West-East” in the Brouq Nature Reserve.

In response to his passing, Qatar Museums Chairperson, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, paid tribute to Serra's towering legacy in the art world. She expressed her condolences via social media:“RIP Richard Serra, a true giant of the art world. His towering works standing proud in Qatar's landscape are a testament to his lasting legacy and genius.”

Qatar Museums also extended sympathies to the late artist, recognising Serra's mastery in crafting large-scale sculptures tailored for specific landscapes and architectural settings. The museum highlighted its collaboration with Serra on projects like“7” and the“East-West/West-East,” both of which have captivated audiences since their unveiling in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and the entire art world,” it said.

Commissioned by Qatar Museums based on the recommendation of architect I.M. Pei, Serra's“7” project epitomised his vision of offering audiences a distinctive sensory experience, independent of art knowledge. In his own words, Serra said about“7”:“What I think is interesting about this piece is that you don't have to know anything about art – you're just going to get an experience that's different from most other sculptures. Then, you can digest how or why it's different.”

Similarly, the“East-West/West-East” sculpture brought art directly to the desert landscape, embodying Serra's desire for widespread engagement with his creations.“This is the most fulfilling thing I've ever done. It's a piece that I'd really like to be seen,” the late international-acclaimed artist said.

Throughout his six-decade career, Serra solidified his status as a preeminent figure in postwar American art. His mastery of steel, characterised by evocative forms and a distinct oxidized hue, challenged viewers to not only observe but actively engage with his sculptures.