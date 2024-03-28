Pro-Armenian Media Tycoons Simulate West's Ani-Islam Propaganda Amidst Moscow Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

At a time when Europe's anti-Azerbaijani propaganda machine isexperiencing a period of fiasco, their secret and open accomplices,who are always at their service, are looking for opportunities toact in different countries. Those forces are nourished by thefinancial support of both the Armenian diaspora and some shadoworganizations of the West and carry out their aggressive policiesin different ways.

Last week's terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concertvenue in Moscow gave such forces an incentive to launch theirpropaganda machine.

The Armenian lobby in Russia and the network financed byArmenian oligarchs seemed to have an opportunity to turn theterrorist act into an anti-Azerbaijani and generally anti-Islamiccampaign.

Let's talk more about it...

Usually, terrorist and anti-Islamic ideas are first promulgatedthrough specially funded media networks, and then it is transferredto the political agenda. The fact of boycotting Azerbaijanism andIslamic traditions is not only related to the events happeningtoday. Such facts have long been one of the main goals of Westerncountries. For example, France, in addition to being the countrythat carries out the most intense propaganda against Islam, alsocaptures more attention in daily headlines with its radical policyagainst Azerbaijan.

Since 2023, the wrath of the West, Europe, and especiallyFrance, whose plans in the South Caucasus have been disrupted, hasdoubled and intensified anti-Azerbaijani activities through variousnetworks. One of the main reasons for this is their inability toinfluence the political will of Azerbaijan, and as a result, theyuse the name of Armenia to accuse and put pressure on Azerbaijan inthe international arena for inappropriate reasons. But how doesAzerbaijan react to this?

This point is very interesting, because in the truest sense ofthe word, Azerbaijan's unwavering stand against the biasedpositions of the European Union and some Western forces, especiallyPresident Ilham Aliyev's ability to overcome the pressures againstAzerbaijan with his pragmatic political approach, irritates themeven further.

For example, one of the successful policies of Azerbaijan todayis that it conducts a comprehensive policy in the world, and isable to implement a policy of mutual relations with both someWestern countries and Russia, which has become an enemy phenomenontoday. The deepening rifts between Armenia and Russia, which hascompletely devoted itself to the West, revealed that the Yerevanadministration's political course is weak and that the West intendsto use the South Caucasus states as a tool. Now Pashinyan'sadministration, which is dependent on only one side – the West, isexperiencing its most critical period in terms of its relationswith the official Kremlin.

As regards the mutual relations between Azerbaijan and Russia,this does not please the West at all. Unable to find any way out,the West and the Armenian diaspora again tried to attract theattention of the public through the media by programming theterrorist incident in Russia as a slander campaign aimed atAzerbaijan.

It is no coincidence that Vladimir Solovyov, an active member ofthe network, exaggerates that the place where the terrorist acttook place "belongs to ethnic Azerbaijanis". Such tragedies canhappen anywhere, but Solovyov is illogically looking for aconnection between Azerbaijanis and terrorism.

Solovyov's television shows during the period of Armenianoccupation of Azerbaijan's Garabagh and the Second Garabagh War arewell-recognized. Conducting political discussions with theso-called leaders of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh, Solovyov triedto express his anti-Azerbaijani position as much as possible. Theduos of Solovyov and Margarita Simonyan were almost 'the stars' oftelevision programs with their pro-Armenian activities in thepress.

Nevertheless, it did not take long and Azerbaijan's PatrioticWar suddenly extinguished their star on the half way through.

At the moment, V. Solovyov's execution of the orders of theArmenian lobby, media oligarchs such as Margarita Simonyan, AramGabrelyanov, Araksya Karapetyan, sabotage Russia's informationpolicy in a networked manner and try to spoil relations with statesare noteworthy in this regard. Aram Gabrelyanov, a media tycoon inRussia, is known for a long time as a person who carried out thepropaganda of the separatist regime and had a scandal withPashinyan's government. For this reason, the Armenian media magnatewas declared a persona non grata by Yerevan.

-p alt="" src="https://www.azernews.az/media/2024/03/28/aram-gabrelyanov1-1072x600.jpg?v=1711583399"style="height:448px; width:800px">

However, it seems that such propagandists, who continue tooperate in Russia, are unable to speak based on facts.

Although the Russian leadership issued a statement after theterrorist act and stated that "a terrorist does not have a religionor a nationality", such media dealers who are looking for onlymeaningless trivia are trying to target both the Islamic religionand Azerbaijan.

However, lies have short legs. Solovyov's accusations againstAzerbaijan and anti-Islamic propaganda were unsuccessful. Becausethe world is well aware that, unlike countries like France and theUnited States, Russia has never had Islamophobia. And people likeSolovyov engage in open information diversion in the country wheretens of millions of Muslims live. He and those who support himexpose themselves with their primitive prisms just for the sake ofcreating agitation and try to defame the name of the entire Muslimworld.

However, it is no secret that, unlike Muslim citizens, Armenianshave always betrayed the state and the people during Russia'sdifficult times. Today, the network's attempt to stir up ethnic andreligious issues that are not unique to Russia is a continuation oftreason. They are trying to spoil Russia's relations with Islamiccountries by using this method of propaganda. This means riskingthe diplomatic reputation of Russia that is facing the West on manyfronts.

Armenia is already trying to part ways with Russia by leaningtowards the West. As part of its treason, Armenia, which once tookrefuge in Russia as its patron, is selling Russia to the interestsof the West, and in this regard, it wants to confront the officialMoscow with the states by launching its propaganda machine, even if they initiate it, all attempts remainfruitless.