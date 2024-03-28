UK Defense Secretary Calls On Europe Not To Impose Restrictions On Trade With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has called on the European Union not to impose trade restrictions on Ukraine during the war.

He said this in a post on social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

The head of the British Defense Ministry cited his country as an example.

“The UK has done the right thing by extending our tariff-free, quota-free imports from Ukraine for most goods for another 5 years. The UK calls on Europe to follow suit to defend freedom and democracy against the invasion of sovereign Ukraine by dictatorial Putin,” Shapps noted.

He was commenting on the remarks by Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi, who in an interview with The Financial Times said that restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products in Europe, which are supposed to calm farmers' protests, would hit Ukraine's revenues and prolong the war.

As reported by Ukrinform, the vote of EU ambassadors on the rules for importing Ukrainian agricultural products scheduled for Monday was postponed to Wednesday, March 27.