Egypt, UK Emphasise Importance Of Enforcing UN Security Council Ceasefire Resolution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry of Egypt and his UK counterpart, David Cameron, underscored the importance of enforcing the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan. This was highlighted during a phone conversation between the two ministers, as reported by Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers reiterated the critical need to ensure the execution of Security Council Resolution 2728. This resolution demands a ceasefire in Gaza throughout Ramadan, with the ultimate goal of establishing a lasting and comprehensive truce to alleviate the escalating humanitarian crisis.

In their discussion, the Egyptian and British Foreign Ministers also explored coordination strategies with international and regional entities to halt the conflict in Gaza and address the severe humanitarian situation.

Minister Shoukry affirmed Egypt's ongoing endeavors at all levels to broker a deal that would instill peace in Gaza and secure a lasting ceasefire, safeguarding Palestinian civilian lives.

He reaffirmed Egypt's staunch opposition to any ground military operations in Palestinian Rafah, cautioning against the dire humanitarian consequences and potential destabilization of the region.

Furthermore, Shoukry emphasised the urgency of terminating Israeli actions and policies designed to depopulate Gaza, which include random attacks, deprivation, and collective penalties imposed on Palestinian civilians.