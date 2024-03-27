Egypt, UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 27 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his British counterpart David Cameroon affirmed, over the telephone, Wednesday the need of implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 2728 calling for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip to end its aggravated humanitarian crisis.

The call between the two sides came within the framework of coordination and consultation regarding the situation in Gaza and efforts required to end this humanitarian plight, Egyptian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Ahmad Abou Zeid said in a statement.

The two ministers also underlined the need of building on this resolution for a full and permanent ceasefire, it said, indicating that they shared evaluation on deteriorating security and humanitarian situations in the Strip.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt's categorical rejection of any ground attack by the Israeli occupation forces in Rafah, warning against humanitarian repercussions and possible security impacts on the region's stability, according to the statement.

He further rejected forced displacement of Palestinians outside their territories and any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause. (end)

aff







MENAFN27032024000071011013ID1108030102