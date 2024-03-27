UNOX UAE Extends Ramadan Outreach: Weekly Meal Donations To UAE Food Bank

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Leading Oven Manufacturer Collaborates for Second Year, Doubling Efforts to Feed Those in Need Throughout the Holy Month.

March 2024, Dubai, UAE: UNOX, a leading manufacturer of professional ovens, once again joins forces with the UAE Food Bank to extend a helping hand to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan. Building upon the success of last year's initiative, this year's collaboration marks a significant expansion, with UNOX committed to donating meals every Friday throughout the entire month of Ramadan.

The joint initiative kicked off on Friday, March 15th, and will continue every Friday leading up to the end of Ramadan. So far, UNOX has distributed almost 1000 meals during the first two Fridays of Ramadan and is expected to distribute up to 2000 meals in the last two weeks. UNOX Corporate Chef Giacomo Bortolussi will spearhead the culinary efforts, preparing nutritious meals consisting of rice with chicken, lentils, and mixed vegetables, utilising the flagship combi ovens CHEFTOP-XTM and BAKERTOP-XTM. In addition to providing freshly prepared meals, UNOX will further support the UAE Food Bank throughout the rest of the year with different initiatives. The start of Ramadan is the beginning of a successful collaboration for 2024.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the continued partnership, Matt Roberts, UNOX MEA Managing Director, stated,“We are delighted to collaborate once again with the UAE Food Bank to provide meals for those in need. At UNOX, we are dedicated to helping the community, and we look forward to further supporting the UAE Food Bank throughout the year 2024.

Mr. Issa Hassan Issa, representing the UAE Food Bank, echoed Roberts' sentiments, highlighting the significance of such initiatives in supporting the underprivileged sections of society during Ramadan.“We are very pleased to continue our partnership with UNOX. This joint initiative underscores our commitment to distributing food to those in need during Ramadan, and we are grateful for the support of organisations like UNOX in achieving our mission,” said Mr. Issa.

As UNOX and the UAE Food Bank come together once again, their shared vision of giving back to the community and making a tangible difference in the lives of others shines brighter than ever. Through this collaborative effort, they reaffirm their commitment to spreading hope and nourishment during the holy month of Ramadan and beyond.