Kuwait Cabinet Min., US Amb. Discuss Closer Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji met on Wednesday with US Ambassador in Kuwait Karen Sasahara on ways of promoting distinguished relations between both friendly countries in all domains.

During the meeting, they also looked into several issues and topics pertinent to further promoting bilateral cooperation and bolstering bonds of friendship between Kuwait and the US, the minister's office said in a press statement.

The Political Officer at the US Embassy in Kuwait Kelly Wood was present at the meeting, according to the statement. (end)

jy









MENAFN27032024000071011013ID1108029569