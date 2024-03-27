Celebs' Potential Paychecks In Their Parents' Jobs

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A new study has revealed the potential salaries that world-famous celebrities could earn if they had never found fame and followed in their parent's footsteps.

The study by online casino comparison service KingCasinoBonus analyzed the parents' professions of notable personalities in business, sports, music, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and television and film. A total of 92 celebrities were chosen based on their recent mentions, film schedules and follower counts on Instagram. It then used Indeed to compare these professions' average salaries in the celebrities' hometowns-where they might have remained if not for their fame, and then counted the higher of the two parents' salaries and ranked them against all other celebrities in this analysis.

The study found that Jenna Ortega is the celebrity who could earn the most from following in her parent's footsteps, with a salary of $131,234 a year. While growing up, Jenna's mother, Natalie Ortega, was a full-time ER nurse. According to Indeed, the average salary for an ER nurse in California, where Jenna grew up, is $131,234.

Vin Diesel places second and has the potential to earn $115,977. He could achieve this by following in his mother's (Delora Vincent) footsteps as an astrologer in California. Vin would have also earned above the average American salary of $59,384 if he had followed in his father's (Irving Vincent) footsteps by becoming a theater manager, where the average salary is $65,196.

In third place is Neil Patrick Harris, who could earn $85,486 by following in the footsteps of his parents' careers. Neil grew up in New Mexico with his parents, two lawyers, Sheila and Ron, where the average lawyer's salary is around $85,486. If the law didn't work out for him, he may have found a passion in TikTok, with his account (@neilpatrickharris) gaining over 6 million likes and 2.4 million followers since his first post on February 23rd. Which according to Influencer MarketingHub, could earn $5,760 per sponsored video.

Leonardo DiCaprio places fourth with a potential salary of $78,207 by following in his father's footsteps as a comic book writer in California, where he could have blended his environmental activism and storytelling prowess within the comic book realm, delving into global issues and creating narratives as compelling as his roles in "Titanic" and "Inception."

Taylor Swift rounds off the top five. In a world where glitz and glamor take a back seat, Taylor Swift could have embraced a ledger instead of a guitar, crunching numbers in her father Scott's footsteps, as a financial advisor in Pennsylvania with a potential salary of $76,377.

Celebrity earnings in their parents' professions

In sixth place, we find Justin Bieber with a potential salary of US $74,556, following in his father, Jeremy's footsteps as a carpenter in Canada. This choice could have been a 'no brainer' should he have never found fame.

RuPaul takes the seventh position with a potential salary of $73,046. Ru, who has recently stepped down as host of 'Drag Race Down Under,' could earn this salary by following in his father's (Irving Charles) footsteps as an electrician in California, where the average salary is $73,046.

Placing eighth is Pedro Pascal. While not quite a bounty hunter, Pedro could have followed in the footsteps of his father, José, as a fertility doctor and earned around US $69,530 in Chile, the country he was born.

Coming in ninth is Elon Musk, who could earn US $62,626 in Canada, where he studied due to his Canadian passport, following in his mother, Maye Musk's, footsteps as a Dietician.

Travis Kelce completes the top ten with a potential salary of $49,853. Travis grew up in Ohio, where the average salary for a banker, the profession he watched his mother, Donna, perform, is $49,853. If Travis had followed his father's footsteps and became a salesman, he could have earned $48,419.

A spokesperson from KingCasinoBonus commented on the findings:

"It's fascinating to imagine a world where our favorite celebrities might have traded their red carpets for corporate carpets or studio booths for bankers' desks. This study sheds light on the intriguing 'what ifs' of celebrity careers and reminds us that there are often very humble beginnings behind every glamorous life story.

"While we often celebrate celebrities for their exceptional talents and contributions to entertainment and culture, this study playfully explores the parallel universe where fame is swapped for family professions. Imagine a world where Vin Diesel gives you your horoscope instead of high-speed car chases or Jenna Ortega provides you with nursing care instead of Netflix binges. It's a humorous twist on our perceptions of success and a light-hearted exploration of the influence of upbringing on potential career paths.”

Sources: Indeed's salary estimator:

Methodology:

This study by KingCasinoBonus aimed to reveal what celebrities might have earned if they pursued careers in their parents' professions instead of finding fame.

Celebrities:Celebrities were chosen across business, sports, music, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and entertainment based on perceived public interest. A total of 92 celebrities were chosen based on their recent mentions, film schedules and follower counts on InstagramParental Professions:Desk research was used to identify jobs held by parents during the celebrities' upbringing. Where possible, absent or abusive parents were omitted, and step-parents' jobs were considered in their place.Salary Data:Indeed was used to compare average salaries for parent professions in the celebrities' hometowns or towns where they were born, supplementing with Salary and other sites for international data or specific positions. All salaries were converted to USD.Ranking:Celebrities were ranked based on the higher potential earnings from either parent's profession and then curated for relevance.Focus:Parental jobs during celebrities' formative years, regardless of later career advancements, were used where possible.