Windergy India 2024 To Be Held From 23~25 Oct In Chennai

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Mar 27 (KNN) The Indian wind energy sector is gearing up for its marquee event, Windergy India 2024, scheduled to take place from October 23rd to 25th, 2024 at the prestigious Chennai Trade Centre.

Organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) and PDA Ventures, with the esteemed backing of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, this flagship exposition promises to be a multifaceted confluence of a three-day exhibition.

It will also comprise of a two-day power-packed conference, round table discussions, live demonstrations, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings, and an academia connect program.

Building upon the resounding success of its previous iteration in 2023, which witnessed a gathering of over 6,500 wind industry professionals from India and abroad, Windergy India 2024 is poised to be a pivotal platform for industry stakeholders to converge and shape the future of the nation's wind energy landscape.

The parallel conference, aptly titled "Power of Wind 2.0 - Energizing the Future of India," will serve as a dynamic crucible for industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and enthusiasts to explore the transformative potential of wind energy in propelling India's journey towards a sustainable, net-zero future.

With over 400 delegates expected to attend, the conference promises to foster incisive discussions on expediting decarbonisation through wind energy, navigating the intricate realms of business and financial economics pertaining to hybrid and storage models, and exploring the cutting-edge trends in technology and innovation.

The impending event has already garnered significant traction, with a staggering 60 per cent of the available exhibition space being booked within a mere three months of its announcement.

Prominent companies such as Suzlon, Nabros Transport Pvt Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd, NGC Transmission India Pvt Ltd, Mtandt Limited, Hailo Wind System, ZF Wind, Rothe Erde, Dopag, Omerin India, Glual Hydraulics, Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt Ltd, LM Wind Power, Flender Drives, Castrol, and numerous others have already confirmed their participation.

Furthermore, akin to the previous edition, country pavilions from Denmark, Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom are anticipated to be featured, showcasing the global interest in India's burgeoning wind energy sector.

India's robust manufacturing base of state-of-the-art wind turbine generators and components, both domestically produced and imported, has catalysed the growth of the nation's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), thereby contributing significantly to the burgeoning industry and achieving an impressive 89 per cent indigenisation, in consonance with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative.

As the global clarion call for renewable energy intensifies, Windergy India 2024 is poised to be a watershed event, showcasing India's unwavering commitment to harnessing the power of wind energy and spearheading the nation's transition towards a sustainable future, while fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among industry stakeholders, policymakers, and academia.

(KNN Bureau)