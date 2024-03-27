Miningnewsbreaks Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) Partners With Northwest Solutions Inc. For Technical, HR Support

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tartisan Nickel (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) , a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, announced that Ontario-based Northwest Solutions Inc. will be providing technical and human resource support to the company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project. TTSRF retained Northwest Solutions, which incorporates forestry, mining and environmental services, as well as training, project management support and communications consulting services. According to the announcement, Northwest Solutions will utilize leading technologies such as LiDAR, RoadEng and ArcGIS Pro to provide road design along with permitting and project-management support to the Kenbridge Nickel Project, which is located in the Kenora Mining District, northwestern Ontario. Key personnel involved in the project include Kevin Shorthouse, MScF, RPF, a co-owner and director of Northwest Solutions; Brandi Shorthouse, MA, also a co-owner, who will serve as the administration and finance manager; and Gregory (Greg) Edwards, BSc, who presently serves as project manager for the Kenbridge Nickel Project.“[This year] promises to be a milestone year as multiple ongoing initiatives come together,” said Tartisan Nickel CEO Mark Appleby in the press release.“Alignment with Indigenous communities, summation of baseline studies, project permitting endeavors and all-season road access combined with continued efforts to expand the Kenbridge mine life are in focus and should prove to have a profound impact on shareholder value.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel, a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, holds the Kenbridge Nickel Project as its flagship asset. Situated in the Kenora Mining District of northwestern Ontario, this project represents a significant endeavor in the field of nickel exploration and extraction.



