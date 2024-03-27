Jalalabad Dwellers Complain Increase In Fabric, Sewing Rates

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The residents of Jalalabad, the capital city of eastern Nangarhar province, and some visitors from the districts have said that on the eve of Eid

They asked the Municipality to control prices and select rates that are affordable for the people considering the current economic situation in the country.

But municipality officials said that rates had been controlled to a greater extent and they daily monitored the market including the fabric and sewing shops.

Zar Mohammad, a resident of Behsud district, who came to Bazazi Street of Jalalabad City to purchase fabric for his children, said the fabric rates are high.

He said:“The price of a suit which was 600 afs in the past was now available at 750 afs or 800 afs, economic problems are many and people were unable to purchase fabric at this rate, rates should be in accordance with the current economic situation.”

Abasin, a resident of Jalalabad City's 7th Municipality District, said he went to the market together with my friends to buy fabric and make clothes, but rates had increased.

He said:“We wanted to buy fabric and searched some shops but rates were high, when we purchased the fabric the sewing rates were also high, the municipality set 350 afs for the sewing of a suit but tailors charged 450.”

Khanzada Afghan, a civil society activist in Jalalabad City, asked the municipality to set prices in line with the economic situation of the country.

He said most people were unable to sew clothes for their children in the current economic situation of the country.

Gul Wali Shah, head of the Clothiers Union, said:“We daily hold meetings with shopkeepers and reduce rates, but when someone purchases a fabric and takes it to the tailor who charges a high rate.”

But Awal Khan, one of the tailors in Jalalabad City, said:“All tailors did not increase rates, now there is high demand and the workers also demand high wagers, sometimes customers make special orders due to which the rate goes up.”

Jalalabad Municipality Spokesperson Bakhti Jan Murad said that prices are controlled to a greater extent.

He said the Municipality team daily visits shops and monitored the prices, they deal with the violators according to the law.

This comes when according to another Pajhwok Afghan News report people in Khost province complained about the surge in the prices of food items.

