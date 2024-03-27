Deepak Chahar Confirms Leadership Dilemma: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad Steering CSK Together?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 IPL season witnesses a unique dynamic at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with Ruturaj Gaikwad officially taking over the captaincy from MS Dhoni. Despite this transition, questions linger over the extent of Gaikwad's authority on-field compared to Dhoni. CSK pacer Deepak Chahar sheds light on the apparent confusion, revealing his dilemma in seeking instructions from both captains during the team's first two matches.

Despite the uncertainty, CSK maintains a winning streak with victories against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), showcasing Gaikwad's promising start as captain. Chahar also reflects on his unchanged role within the franchise, emphasising his consistency as a powerplay wicket-taker. Additionally, he expresses his satisfaction with the new IPL rule allowing two bouncers per over, highlighting its impact on pacers' performance in matches. Chahar's stellar performance against GT further underscores his pivotal role in CSK's bowling lineup, contributing significantly to the team's success.

