Azerbaijan, Hungary Sign Mou To Promote Competition In Various Fields

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between theAntimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under theMinistry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Hungarian CompetitionAuthority, Azernews reports.

A bilateral meeting was held with the Hungarian CompetitionAuthority as part of the visit of the Azerbaijani agency'sdelegation to Hungary. During the meeting, opportunities for mutualcooperation and the exchange of experiences between theinstitutions were discussed.

The importance of strengthening bilateral relations in the studyof best practices in the field of competition development wasemphasised.

Also, the directions of activity of the State Service, theCompetition Code, which will come into force on July 1 of thisyear, and the regulation policy and control tools of thecompetition body according to the Code were discussed.

In the end, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between theparties. The document was signed by the head of the State Service,Mammad Abbasbeyli, and the head of the Hungarian CompetitionAuthority, Ksaba Balash Rigo.

According to the memorandum, the parties will exchangeexperience in the direction of promotion of competition,development of strategies, development of legislation andcompetition policy in the relevant field, as well as analysis ofviolations of law.