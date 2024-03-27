Lionel Messi talks about unexpected departure from Barcelona

(MENAFN) Lionel Messi, the iconic football legend and current star player for Inter Miami, recently opened up about his unexpected departure from Barcelona and subsequent moves to Paris Saint-Germain and later, Inter Miami. Messi's departure from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 marked the end of an era, as his contract expired amid failed renewal negotiations. The football world was taken by surprise when Messi opted to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, only to further shock fans by subsequently moving to Inter Miami last summer following the expiration of his contract with PSG.



Speaking on the "Big Time" podcast, Messi candidly admitted that he never anticipated leaving Barcelona, making the transition to new clubs a challenging experience. He described the change as difficult, expressing his initial disbelief at the sudden turn of events. Moving from Barcelona meant more than just changing teams; it necessitated uprooting his life, relocating his family, and adapting to unfamiliar surroundings, including new teammates, playing styles, leagues, and cities.



Messi's sentiments underscore the emotional toll of such drastic changes, particularly after spending the entirety of his illustrious career at Barcelona. The rapid pace at which events unfolded left him grappling with the reality of leaving behind a place he had called home for so long. Despite the difficulties, Messi emphasized his appreciation for the warm reception and support he received from Barcelona throughout his tenure. His time at the club was characterized by immense success and cherished memories, making the departure all the more bittersweet.



Reflecting on his tenure at Barcelona, Messi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pursue his passion and perform at the highest level for the club. His sentiments reflect a deep sense of attachment to Barcelona and the profound impact it had on his career and personal life. While the unexpected departure brought about significant challenges, Messi's enduring love for the club and its fans remains evident, underscoring the enduring legacy he left behind at Barcelona.

