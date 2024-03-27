In Izium, Three Russian Shahed Drones Attack Gymnasium, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, on March 27, the Russians attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region with three Shahed drones, destroying a gymnasium and injuring a security guard.
This was reported on Facebook by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reported.
"According to the investigation, on March 27, at about 03:15 a.m., the enemy attacked the city of Izium with drones. A gymnasium and nearby residential buildings were damaged," the post reads.
As a result of the attack, a 62-year-old civilian man, a security guard at the educational institution, was injured. Read also:
Law enforcement officers seized the wreckage of three drones, the prosecutor's office said.
Proceedings were opened over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported, four people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day.
