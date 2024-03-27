In Izium, Three Russian Shahed Drones Attack Gymnasium, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, on March 27, the Russians attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region with three Shahed drones, destroying a gymnasium and injuring a security guard.

This was reported on Facebook by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reported.

"According to the investigation, on March 27, at about 03:15 a.m., the enemy attacked the city of Izium with drones. A gymnasium and nearby residential buildings were damaged," the post reads.

As a result of the attack, a 62-year-old civilian man, a security guard at the educational institution, was injured.

Law enforcement officers seized the wreckage of three drones, the prosecutor's office said.

Proceedings were opened over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, four people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day.