Novruz Celebrated At University Of Cambridge

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

An event dedicated to the Novruz holiday was held at theUniversity of Cambridge, Azernews reports.

A comprehensive event dedicated to the Novruz holiday was heldwith the participation of diplomats from Azerbaijan and CentralAsian countries, the professorial staff of the university, studentsspecialising in the region, and representatives of internationalorganizations at the University of Cambridge, one of the leadinguniversities in the world, operating near the Holy Jesus Collegeunder the Central Asia Forum.

Ambassadors from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to the UnitedKingdom, as well as an advisor from the Embassy of Kazakhstan,attended the event. The Embassy of Azerbaijan was represented byCounselor Rashad Vahabzade.

Initially, a roundtable was held to discuss positive changes inthe region with the participation of diplomats and scholars of the respective countries made presentationsproviding detailed information about their countries. Therepresentative of Azerbaijan spoke about the peace agendaformulated by President Ilham Aliyev in the region and emphasisedthe cooperation with Turkic-speaking states, highlighting thepriority of this cooperation, the organisation of COP-29 inAzerbaijan, the role of the country in European energy security,relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, thecontribution of the country to the development of connectivity inthe region, the transition to green energy, and other issues.

Following the speeches and presentations, a wide-rangingexchange of ideas took place with the participation of theprofessorial staff and students of the University of Cambridge, andnumerous questions from the audience were answered.

Afterwards, a grand concert was held with the participation ofartists from the region. At the concert, talented dancer SakinaMukhtarova presented Azerbaijani national dances.

It is worth noting that the renowned musician Babek Atashperformed "Garabagh Wound" in his distinctive style, followed bymusicians representing the brotherly Uzbekistan, Khurshidbek andDostonjon, who performed the famous "Sarı Gelin" together. Theevent concluded with the concert program.