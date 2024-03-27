Saudi Arabian Cabinet supports UN Security Council ceasefire resolution on Gaza

(MENAFN) The Saudi Arabian Cabinet reiterated its support for the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan. This resolution, passed on Monday, marked the first time in 170 days of conflict between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas that the Security Council demanded such action.



The US abstained from vetoing the resolution, allowing it to pass with unanimous support from other council members, leading to a rare moment of applause in the chamber.



During a weekly Cabinet session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia reviewed its efforts, alongside regional and global partners, to address the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.



At the domestic level, the government affirmed its commitment to supporting national initiatives aimed at providing housing for vulnerable families in the Kingdom. This includes efforts to achieve the goals of the Jood Eskan charity housing campaign.



King Salman and the Crown Prince also made significant donations to the campaign on Sunday, contributing SR100 million and SR50 million respectively. The campaign is associated with the Jood Housing platform.



The Cabinet stated that the annual Saudi Green Initiative Day, observed on March 27th, underscores the Kingdom's commitment to environmental concerns both domestically and globally. It serves to bolster Saudi Arabia's leadership in the realm of sustainability and climate action, promoting a green era.

