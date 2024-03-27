Lok Sabha Elections 2024: North West Delhi Constituency Profile, Past Winners, Vote Share And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in NCT of Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in the state.
The voter turnout in the 2019 Parliament election stood at 58.97 percent. The Election Commission of India declared on March 16 that voting for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 25, 2024 (Phase 6). The counting and declaration of results for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.
Who are the main parties or contenders?
BJP's Yogendra Chandolia will contest from North West Delhi. Meanwhile, the Congress will be contesting from this seat.
In North-East Delhi, reports suggest that Arvind Singh Lovely and Anil Chaudhary are among the contenders.
2019 elections results
With 848663 votes, BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans of North West Delhi was victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With 294766 votes, AAAP Gugan Singh was beaten by the BJP. The BSP obtained sixty percent.
Winner: Hans Raj Hans
Party:
BJP
Voter turnout:
58.97 %
Votes:
848663
Voter percentage:
36 %
60 %
Runner up: Gugan Singh
Party: AAAP
Votes:
294766
Voter percentage:
12 %
Second runner up: Rajesh Lilothia
Party:
INC
1402986
Votes:
236882
Voter percentage:
10 %
2014 election results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hans Raj Hans candidate BJP won from the North West Delhi garnering 848663 votes. BJP defeated 294766's Gugan Singh who got AAAP votes. The Hans Raj Hans secured 553897 percent.
