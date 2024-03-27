Lokayukta Raids Across Karnataka In Various Districts Including BBMP Chief Engineer's House In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Government officials in Karnataka received a rude awakening as Lokayukta officials conducted surprise raids in various districts across the state, targeting individuals suspected of illegal property acquisition and amassing wealth beyond their declared income.



Raids were carried out in 60 locations spanning 13 districts, including Bengaluru, Karwar, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Kodagu, Bidar, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Vijayapura, Kolar, and Mandya.

The raids, conducted in 60 locations spread across 13 districts, including the capital city of Bengaluru, targeted high-ranking officials suspected of involvement in unlawful activities. Among the prominent figures subjected to scrutiny were BBMP Chief Engineer Ranganath in Bengaluru, Urban Development Authority AEE Prakash R. in Karwar, and Gram PDO Yatish in Ramanagara, among others.

In Bengaluru, the Lokayukta descended upon the residences of government officials, including BBMP Chief Engineer Ranganath, in Sadashivanagar and Yalahanka, initiating thorough searches for crucial documents. Meanwhile, in Karwar, the Urban Development Authority AEE Prakash R.'s house and office were raided over allegations of illegal property acquisition.

In Ramanagara, the Lokayukta targeted Gram PDO Yatish, while in Kodagu, raids were conducted on properties belonging to Pt. EO Jayanna and assistant engineer Fayaz Ahmed.

The operation in Bidar witnessed simultaneous attacks on the residence and office of water department officer Shivakumar Swamy in Bhalki, while in Dharwad, Lokayukta officials targeted RP O Mahesh Hiremath. Furthermore, officials in Chikkaballapur, Vijayapura, Kolar, and Mandya were not spared as raids were conducted on properties linked to various government personnel.