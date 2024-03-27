SIBUR Holds Biodiversity Conference In Moscow

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 – SIBUR, Russia's largest producer of polymers and rubbers, held a conference titled New Perspectives and Opportunities for Biodiversity Conservation in Moscow on March 22.



During the conference, experts from the UN, the All-Russian Society for Environmental Protection, the Institute of Geography of the Russian Academy of Sciences, non-profit organizations, nature conservation funds, universities, and companies discussed biodiversity conservation practices and the involvement of business in this process.



Biodiversity is one of the key components of sustainable development. The UN has declared the current decade (2021–2030) to be the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, and the task of restoring ecosystems requires the involvement of the private sector. In Russia, biodiversity conservation is one of the strategic goals of the Ecology national project.



Large companies pay considerable attention to biodiversity conservation – for example, they release fry into rivers, carry out land reclamation, and conduct extensive tree planting. Businesses collaborate with nature reserves, specially protected natural areas, and scientific institutions involved in the monitoring and conservation of animal populations.



SIBUR has been implementing programmes to preserve biodiversity for many years. One of SIBUR's best practices has been its initiative to create ecological trails near industrial facilities and to use them as biological markers indicating the state of the environment.



The company's support for a Far Eastern leopard conservation programme has contributed to a fourfold increase in the population of this species. Over the past two years, SIBUR has planted more than 3 million trees in 10 regions across Russia, and company employees have been actively involved in stocking rivers with fish, having released 800 thousand fry last year alone.



SIBUR plans to integrate biodiversity conservation objectives into its Sustainable Development Strategy for 2025–2030, which is currently being developed. The company has been collaborating with the scientific community and biodiversity experts in order to determine these objectives.







