Cambodia Visa For Canadian, Australian, Bangladesh, Austrian And Bahrain Citizens

CAMBODIA VISA FOR CANADIAN CITIZENS

The Cambodia e-visa program was introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2006. The Cambodia e-Visa is an online travel permit available for citizens from more than 200 countries, such as Canada. Citizens of Canada are allowed to travel to Cambodia for tourism, leisure, or short-term business purposes with an eVisa. Canadian citizens can go to Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days with the Cambodia e-visa. Keep in mind, as you plan your trip, that a Cambodia eVisa for Canadian citizens is valid for three months from the date of issue and permits one entry only into the country. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

In 2006, the Cambodia e-visa system was implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia. The e-Visa for Cambodia is an electronic travel permit that can be obtained by citizens from over 200 countries, including Australians. Australian nationals are allowed to travel to Cambodia for tourism, leisure, or short-term business purposes with an eVisa. Australian citizens can utilize the Cambodia e-visa to travel to Cambodia and stay for a maximum of 30 days. An eVisa for Cambodia is available for Australian citizens, lasting for three months from the issuance date and permitting a single entry, so remember this when organizing your travel. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR AUSTRIAN CITIZENS

In 2006, the Cambodia e-visa system was launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The e-Visa for Cambodia is an online travel permit that citizen of over 200 countries, Austria included, can apply for. Residents of Austria are allowed to travel to Cambodia for purposes such as tourism, leisure, or short-term business by obtaining an e-visa. The e-visa for Cambodia allows citizens of Austria to travel to Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days. A Cambodia eVisa for Austrian citizens is valid for three months from the date of issue and allows for only one entry into the country, so keep this in mind when planning your trip. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR BAHRAINI CITIZENS

Individuals holding a Bahraini passport who are planning a trip to Cambodia have the option to obtain a Cambodia e-Visa, which is also referred to as an electronic tourist visa. In 2006, the Cambodia Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation rolled out the electronic visa system known as Cambodia e-visa. The Cambodia e-Visa is an online travel permit that can be obtained by citizens from over 200 countries, including Bahrain. Citizens of Bahrain are eligible to apply for an e-visa to visit Cambodia for purposes such as tourism, leisure, or short-term business. The e-visa for Cambodia enables citizens of Bahrain to travel to Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days. A Cambodia eVisa for Bahrain citizens is valid for three months from the date of issue and allows for only one entry into the country, so keep this in mind when planning your trip. The visa application process takes approximately 15 minutes and can be completed from the comfort of one's own office or home.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR BANGLADESHI CITIZENS

In 2006, Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched the Cambodia e-visa system, also known as electronic visa. The Cambodia e-Visa is an electronic travel permit that can be obtained by citizens from over 200 countries, including Bangladesh. Bangladeshi nationals have the option to travel to Cambodia with an e-visa for purposes of tourism, leisure, or short-term business. The single type of Cambodia e-visa available to foreigners, including Bangladeshis, permits a 30-day stay in Cambodia upon arrival for a single entry. A Cambodia eVisa for Bangladesh citizens is valid for three months from the date of issue and allows only one entry into the country, so keep this in mind when planning your trip. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

