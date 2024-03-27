FEC To Launch Environmental Awareness Programmes For Students And Workers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Friends of the Environment Centre (FEC) of the Ministry of Sports and Youth has announced to launch of environmental awareness programmes in schools to educate students about the importance of preserving the local eco-system by adopting healthy practices.

“The Centre will launch many awareness programmes and activities in the coming period in cooperation with some local agencies and institutions, such as activities to raise environmental awareness for students in schools,” said Executive Director of the Friends of the Environment Centre Farhoud Al Hajri.

He said that the programmes aimed at hosting lectures and training workshops, in addition to land and sea trips will be organised.

“The Centre is cooperating with the Ministry of Labour to take workers on rehabilitation trips on the Qatari mainland, as well as beach cleaning campaigns,” said Al Hajri.

He said that the Centre is playing an important role in spreading environmental and sustainable awareness among all members of Qatari society.

The Centre on Monday organised the first symposium within the Third Environmental Forum 2024, under the title:“The Environmental Activist: Challenges and Solutions.” The seminar aimed to identify the challenges facing activists in environmental work, and to develop a vision to overcome those challenges.

The event was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Natural Reserve Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Muslimani, Environmental Advisor in the Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Muhammad Saif Al Kuwari, Director of the Wildlife Development Department Muhammad Al Khanji, and Director of the Department of Public Services Affairs in Al Rayan Municipality Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri.

The seminar was hosted by the President and Founder of the Qatari Environment Lens Initiative Hamad Al Khulaifi, and the President and Founder of the Ali Al Hanzab Initiative for Afforestation and Combating Desertification Ali Al Hanzab.

The two activists called for having channels of communication between them and the authorities, which contributes to developing a common vision to protect the local environment and work to enrich it with its natural biodiversity of plants and animals.

They emphasised the importance of developing the Environmental Pioneers Initiative launched by the MoECC, by developing a specific mechanism to activate it on the ground to preserve and protect the local environment.

The two activists stressed the need to intensify environmental awareness campaigns among members of the local community, to confront environmental challenges and wrong practices that represent a real threat to the environment and its biodiversity.

Farhoud Al Hajri stressed the importance of the Environmental Forum in monitoring many local environmental challenges and proposing sustainable solutions to them.

He said that this is through discussions that take place between experts and those interested in environmental affairs and officials from relevant government agencies, pointing to the success of the previous two editions of the forum, which prompted the Centre to launch the third edition.

Al Hajri noted that the seminar hosted officials from some relevant government agencies, to hold a constructive dialogue and serious discussion among all attendees, which would contribute to developing a serious vision to overcome the challenges facing the environmental activists.

Regarding the measure of the success of the Environmental Forum in previous editions, he said serious and fruitful discussions witnessed in the two editions of the forum, which developed many radical solutions to the challenges of the local environment, as they were formulated in the form of sustainable environmental outcomes and recommendations.

Al Hajri said that the Centre submitted the recommendations to the authorities concerned to consider them in their plans to enrich biodiversity and overcome environmental challenges.

He noted that all of these recommendations are implementable solutions, and some responsible authorities have relied on them and achieved outstanding success.